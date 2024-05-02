KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Trading 1.4% Higher

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.39. 9,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 55,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

Featured Stories

