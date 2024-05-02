CarGurus, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for CarGurus in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,793 shares of company stock worth $2,523,342. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,160,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,154,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $17,042,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

