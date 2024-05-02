Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Lowered by Analyst

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QGEN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Qiagen Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.38%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.