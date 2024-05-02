Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Shares Down 17.2%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Free Report) fell 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53. 17,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 29,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Micron Solutions Stock Down 17.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.01.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

