Critical Survey: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) vs. Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) and Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Sabre Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote -4.33% -11.44% -3.24% Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sabre Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SelectQuote and Sabre Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SelectQuote currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.45%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Sabre Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SelectQuote and Sabre Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $1.00 billion 0.27 -$58.54 million ($0.31) -5.19 Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sabre Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SelectQuote.

Summary

SelectQuote beats Sabre Insurance Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

