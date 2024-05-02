Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTZ stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

