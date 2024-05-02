Croda International’s (CRDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 5,300 ($66.57) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.32) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,643 ($58.32) on Wednesday. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 4,018 ($50.47) and a one year high of GBX 6,968 ($87.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,784.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,701.24. The company has a market cap of £6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,786.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,934.43%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.23), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($51,027.26). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9 shares of company stock worth $43,116. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

