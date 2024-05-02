Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pentair (PNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pentair (NYSE: PNR) in the last few weeks:

4/24/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Pentair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Pentair is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Pentair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

3/7/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

