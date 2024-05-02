Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,210 ($15.20) to GBX 1,250 ($15.70) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.00) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 921.20 ($11.57).

HL stock opened at GBX 809.40 ($10.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 737.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 736.99. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a one year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87). The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope purchased 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). In other news, insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). Also, insider Amy Stirling bought 6,764 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 739 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,985.96 ($62,788.54). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,966,458. Corporate insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

