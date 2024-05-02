Curtis Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

