International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 28.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $13.00 to $11.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

eXp World Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.40 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

