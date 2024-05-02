Seascape Capital Management Purchases 427 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

