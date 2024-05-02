CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVRx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. CVRx has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

In other CVRx news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CVRx news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVRx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

