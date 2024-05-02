Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $954.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $738.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $952.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.91. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $101.71 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,751,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $95,211,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $77,996,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

