U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $43.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $43.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.