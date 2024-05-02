Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given “Neutral” Rating at Guggenheim

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCPH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DCPH

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.