Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in April

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMEHF opened at 0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of 0.23. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12-month low of 0.17 and a 12-month high of 1.17.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

