Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.8 days.

Bird Construction Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from $18.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.