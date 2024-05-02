ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 25,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE IBN opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 88.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

