Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Expands By 9.5%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

