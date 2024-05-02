Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

