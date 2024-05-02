Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $516.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.01. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.