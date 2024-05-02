Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 116.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.67 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
