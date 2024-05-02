Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,077,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,350,000 after purchasing an additional 388,148 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on REG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

