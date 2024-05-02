Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.19.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $516.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.01. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

