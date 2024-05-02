Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $513.00 at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $479.00 to $513.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $516.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $2,087,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.