GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Paper by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.