Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after acquiring an additional 301,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,252 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $381,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $128.18 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,344 shares of company stock worth $4,729,531 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

