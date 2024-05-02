Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.
Energy Focus Company Profile
