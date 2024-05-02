StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.32.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

