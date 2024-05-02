S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
