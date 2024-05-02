S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed accounts for about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.