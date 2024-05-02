Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.