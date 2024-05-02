FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
FS Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FSBW stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.92. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.
FS Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
