FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.92. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

About FS Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

