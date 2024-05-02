Eric Guyer Sells 1,650 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exponent alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83.

Exponent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Exponent’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPO

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.