Scotiabank Cuts Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target to $85.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CNXC stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.95%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Concentrix by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 134.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

