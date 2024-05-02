Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

