Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 14.7 %

CRS stock opened at $98.33 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

About Carpenter Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

