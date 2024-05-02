Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $175.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $133.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,092 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after buying an additional 77,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.