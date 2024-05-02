Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Fathom has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. Research analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTHM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

