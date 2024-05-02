Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANXGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GANX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gain Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.