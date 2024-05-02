Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GANX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Stories

