Critical Analysis: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 6.84% 1.52% 0.84% Apartment Investment and Management -88.87% -30.04% -7.60%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $112.85 million 6.15 $7.71 million $0.21 119.29 Apartment Investment and Management $187.00 million 6.13 -$166.20 million ($1.17) -6.76

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 871.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Investment and Management pays out -86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Apartment Investment and Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Apartment Investment and Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Apartment Investment and Management on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.3 million square feet in the aggregate.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

