Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.96 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

