Federated Hermes Inc. Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

