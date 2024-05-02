Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 9.0% in April

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Finance of America Companies Trading Up 8.8 %

FOA stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. Finance of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Analysts predict that Finance of America Companies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Finance of America Companies

About Finance of America Companies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies Inc. ( NYSE:FOA Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

