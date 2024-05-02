First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

