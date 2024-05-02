iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

QUAL stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

