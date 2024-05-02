Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
