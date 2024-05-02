First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.72. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

