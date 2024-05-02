Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 8.2% in April

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DFP opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.1107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,624,000. RPO LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 223,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 136,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 682,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $936,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

