Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Drops By 6.2%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,621,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.6 days.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

