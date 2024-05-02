Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Drops By 6.2%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,621,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.6 days.
Capital Power Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $34.51.
Capital Power Company Profile
